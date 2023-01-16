Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,963 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 5.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
