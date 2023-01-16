Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.71 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 4.17% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHN opened at $10.72 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

