BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

