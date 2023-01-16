Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.98 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,258 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 3.40% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 217,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

