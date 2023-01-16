Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $65.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.