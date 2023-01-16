Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,949,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

