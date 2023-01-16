Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 18,008 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

