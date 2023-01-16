Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 32,418 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 4.72% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $40.25 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

