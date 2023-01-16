Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $41.62.

