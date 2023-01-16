Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $212.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $248.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

