iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

