Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

