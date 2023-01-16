iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $104.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

