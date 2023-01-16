Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64,203 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

