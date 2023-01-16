Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,714 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

