ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.43 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86.

