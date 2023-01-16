FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 260 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $130.22 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

