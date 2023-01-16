First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.64 on Monday. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Community Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

