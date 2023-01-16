Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

