FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.13 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

