FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

HUM stock opened at $491.36 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.73 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.