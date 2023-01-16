Hudock Inc. Acquires New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $7.99 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

