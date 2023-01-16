Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

