United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCBI stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,133,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

