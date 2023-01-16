Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.66 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

