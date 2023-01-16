Umpqua (UMPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Umpqua Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

