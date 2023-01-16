Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.
In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $65,446.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 578,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $741,053.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,742.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,751. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company's stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
