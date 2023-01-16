Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 337 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

