Qtum (QTUM) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $246.34 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00011307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.36 or 0.07407033 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,496,418 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

