Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $139.64 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 18% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00050496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00207862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00074500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,262,950 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

