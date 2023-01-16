Tether Gold Price Hits $1,911.31 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.60 million and $278,657.76 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,911.31 or 0.09166981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00432384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.85 or 0.30350182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00768386 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.