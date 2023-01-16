GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $418.25 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $418.25 million and $1,934.91 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006176 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

