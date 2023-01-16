Ontology Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $170.82 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.36 or 0.07407033 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

