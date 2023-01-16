Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $502.32 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $421,364.96 billion and approximately $502.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 52.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022634 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006176 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 197,972,433,103,568 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
