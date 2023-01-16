Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,363 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $58.04.

