MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 906,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Further Reading

