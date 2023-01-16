Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $172,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

