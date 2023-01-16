MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

CSF opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

