First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

