MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,872 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

