MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $142.42 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

