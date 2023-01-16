Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

