MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after buying an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $214.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

