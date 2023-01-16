MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

RSG opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

