MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,690,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $7,751,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

