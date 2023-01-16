MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

