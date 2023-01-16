Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.