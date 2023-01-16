Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $504.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

