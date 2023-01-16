Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $315.70 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $15,975,140. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

