Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $134.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $172.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,382 shares of company stock worth $26,463,370. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

